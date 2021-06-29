All Henry Ford Health workers must be vaccinated by Sept. 10

The five-hospital Henry Ford Health System said Tuesday it will require mandatory vaccination of its entire workforce starting Sept. 10.

The mandate applies to students, volunteers and contractors in addition to workers at the five-hospital health system and makes Henry Ford Health the first health system in Michigan to require COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We acknowledge the magnitude of this decision, and we did not make it lightly,” Henry Ford President and CEO Wright Lassiter III said in a press release. “As a leader and trusted voice in our communities, our patients and members depend on us to create a safe, healthy environment.

"We owe that same promise to our team members. Safety and infection prevention are everyone’s responsibility.”

Total COVID-19 admissions across all Henry Ford’s hospitals are around 20, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic, according to the health system. Vaccinations are credited with the sharp decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, as well as a vastly lower positivity rate.

But emerging COVID variants like the Delta put those who are unvaccinated at extremely high risk for hospitalization and death and leave hospitals vulnerable to potential future surges, the health system noted.

“The data and science continue to reinforce the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines,” Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said in a statement.

“With the expectation that the FDA will grant permanent approval to Pfizer and other vaccinations soon, we believe this decision is in the best interest of our patients and members, our team members, and the communities we serve.”

Team members at Henry Ford are already required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with other vaccinations like measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough, according to Henry Ford Health. But those with valid medical or religious reasons can be exempted from the requirement.

