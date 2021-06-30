Detroit water department investigating rusty water on city's east side

Detroit — The city's water department is investigating reports from east side residents and businesses of rusty tap and toilet water.

Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department said it's looking into the cause of the rusty water in multiple District 4 neighborhoods including Cornerstone Village, East English Village and Morningside.

The reports come days after major flooding from a weekend storm resulted in flooding that impacted thousands of homes, particularly on Detroit's east side. Overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning the city was hit with more than six inches of rainfall over a five-hour span.

The rust color, water officials said, is due to a disruption in the water pipes serving the neighborhoods, causing sediment to enter the taps.

The water department is advising customers in the impacted areas to report rust-colored water to DWSD if it continues for at least two minutes after the tap is turned on.

If the water remains brown, DWSD advises residents to avoid using it for drinking or washing clothes "out of an abundance of caution," and noted that boiling the water will not have an impact in this case.

"Currently, there are no other reports of brown, rusty water outside of these three neighborhoods, Detroit’s drinking water testing continues to meet or exceed the Safe Drinking Water Act, and there are no other indications that make it necessary to issue a boil water advisory at this time," the department said in a Wednesday statement.

DWSD and the Great Lakes Water Authority are working to pinpoint the cause and resolve it as quickly as possible, officials said.

The issue also has been reported to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Those experiencing the issue, should report it to DWSD by calling (313) 267-8000.