Detroit police seek man filmed setting truck on fire

Detroit police have released video footage in an effort to spur tips to find a man wanted in connection with a vehicle arson last week on the city’s east side.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect walking to a pickup parked in the 3800 block of Talbot early on June 24, pouring a substance from a green canister and setting it ablaze, investigators said.

The man then was seen running in the opposite direction.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion, last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, jeans and black and white gym shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Division at (313) 596-2940 or the arson tip line at (313) 628-2900.