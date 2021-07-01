'A celebration of an angel' honors late Detroit teacher for service to others

In his 78 years on earth, Norbert Kidd always seemed to find a way to have an impact.

The Detroit native spent nearly a half-century teaching at the same school and inspiring countless students — some who still visited him for decades or sought his counsel.

At his parish, he was known for devoutly serving the poor, welcoming guests and keeping the place in order. And in the community, residents recognized him as a kindly volunteer eager to give back.

Some of his supporters have gone so far as to call him a saint.

"He was very loving, very giving," said Donyetta Hill, who attended his English class in the 1990s. "He brought happiness out of bad times."

She and more than 100 supporters gathered Thursday for a memorial to honor Kidd, who died June 20 while in hospice care, at what is now Spain Elementary-Middle School in Detroit, where the city native started teaching in the early 1960s.

Fellow parishioners plan to celebrate him again July 17 at his longtime church, Our Lady of the Rosary.

Many who met or befriended the kindly educator saw it as the least they could manage to honor someone with a sizable legacy extending far beyond his tenure.

"He would help out anybody," said Ann Murphy, a fellow educator who attended his church.

The mood was joyous Thursday night at Spain, where more than 100 of his fans flocked to the parking lot for songs, prayer and a balloon drop.

Former pupils from each decade he taught until retiring in 2010 reminisced about the man whose unfailing geniality while teaching English and other subjects left them in awe.

"He was a mentor, helpful, patient with everyone — pretty much a father figure," said James Moore, who had Kidd as a teacher for two years in the 2000s. "He always found time to be involved."

Kidd, who attended Wayne State University, had been teaching at Spain since it opened in the 1960s, current principal Frederick Cannon said.

Lakia Wilson-Lumpkins worked with Kidd for more than 20 years and recalls his devotion to the youths who breezed through Spain’s doors: welcoming them for breakfast, trips to the Detroit Public Library or, long after they left the classroom, helping review research papers.

His critical eye led him to also author grants and a school improvement plan, she said.

Kidd had “a servant heart,” said Wilson-Lumpkins, who now helps lead the Detroit Federation of Teachers. “You’re talking about a White man in an urban area, and the school is situated across the street from a housing project. Where many may have had their own reservations or had their own -isms about teaching in an inner city, he did not. He gave his all. He gave his best.”

Paulette Woodson taught at Spain in the 1960s and immediately noticed his caring nature, whether driving students or helping them avoid trouble.

"He was an amazing person — always pleasant and soft-spoken," she said.

Connie Stewart, who had Kidd as an English and homeroom teacher in the 1970s, never forgot how he treated her and other students to McDonald's at the end of the year, helped some youths earn their driver's licenses and more.

Years later, Kidd helped coordinate reunions at the school, she said, and remained a fixture in their lives, even attending funerals or visiting them in the hospital.

That's why although he had retired nearly a decade earlier, she helped nominate him in 2018 for Mix 92.3’s "Teacher of the Week."

And on Thursday, as a crowd of former students hugged at the memorial, she passed out white envelopes for attendees to fill with money and give to others in need — a nod to Kidd's famous generosity.

"This is a celebration of an angel," Stewart told the attendees.

Kidd’s influence was so large, officials named a front hallway after him following his retirement, Cannon said.

He remained involved at Spain, returning for year-end ceremonies as well as other activities, colleagues said.

"This was his home," Wilson-Lumpkins said.

Beyond teaching, Kidd was devoted to the city's Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. He often functioned in a role some viewed as a pastoral assistant, “from passing out food to giving rides to the hospital,” Murphy said. “He would do anything for anybody. He was 100% selfless. He organized a lot of things for the parish and kept it running.”

His giving nature laced through interactions with others, from visiting worshipers to those in need, said Fran O’Connell, a former member. “He was very authentic and genuine and had a deep respect for individual and he did not judge ever. … He was a real gentle soul.”

O’Connell also volunteered with him through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, meeting area residents and assessing their needs. “He was a very busy guy,” she said. “His phone rang all the time.”

In 2009, Kidd was among 17 Catholics who received Parish Spirit Awards honoring people who embody their parish community, The Detroit News reported.

Despite health issues and the isolation during the pandemic, Kidd still found time to reach out, O'Connell said. “He was a magnet.”