Detroit gives all-clear after east side communities experience rusty water

Detroit — The city's water department has given the all-clear for residents and businesses in several east side neighborhoods to resume drinking water from their taps following reports the day prior of rusty water.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department on Thursday said individuals in the impacted District 4 communities of East English Village, Cornerstone and Morningside can resume wate use after flushing their pipes for five to 10 minutes.

The direction comes after the water department and Great Lakes Water Authority opened about 50 fire hydrants and let them run through the night until the water ran clear. There are no indications of a water quality issue, officials added.

DWSD and the water authority continue to investigate the cause of the rusty water that poured through faucets in Detroit's District 4 neighborhoods and Grosse Pointe Woods on Wednesday.

The reports followed major flooding from a weekend storm impacted thousands of homes, particularly on Detroit's east side. Overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning the city was hit with more than 6 inches of rainfall over a five-hour span.

The rust color, water officials said Wednesday, was due to a disruption in the water pipes serving the neighborhoods, causing sediment to enter the taps.

To flush pipes, residents should remove faucet aerators (screens) from all water taps by turning them clockwise to loosen.

Beginning in the lowest level of the home or business, DWSD said individuals should open all cold water faucets, including sinks, showers and bathtubs. Then, turn off each faucet starting with the first one opened on the bottom floor.

Officials said residents should clean the aerators with an old toothbrush, rinse and reinstall by turning counterclockwise.

"Residents bordering these neighborhoods who may have also experienced brown, rusty water should follow the flushing instructions before using their drinking water," the water department added.

If brown, rusty water persists after the flushing steps, call the water department at (313) 267-8000.