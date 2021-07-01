Duggan gives update on flood recovery efforts

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is set to give an update Thursday on expanded flood relief efforts in the city as thunderstorms in Wayne County are expected to continue.

The mayor will be joined by Gary Brown, director of Detroit's Water and Sewerage Department, and Ron Brundidge, the city's public works director, for the press update at 3 p.m. from Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters.

Officials are expected to discuss efforts to pick up damaged items in front of houses, a volunteer program to help clean the basements of elderly or disabled residents and other forms of assistance.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township expect widely scattered showers with occasional lighting to move through southeast through lower Michigan. Additional rain is possible Thursday evening, wind gusts up to 30 mph and heavy downpours.

Earlier Thursday, the water department gave the all-clear for residents and businesses in several east side neighborhoods to resume drinking water from their taps following reports the day prior of rusty water.

The water department said individuals in the impacted District 4 communities of East English Village, Cornerstone and Morningside can resume water use after flushing their pipes for five to 10 minutes.

The direction comes after the water department and Great Lakes Water Authority opened about 50 fire hydrants and let them run through the night until the water ran clear. There are no indications of a water quality issue, officials added.

DWSD and the water authority continue to investigate the cause of the rusty water that poured through faucets in Detroit's District 4 neighborhoods and Grosse Pointe Woods on Wednesday.

The reports followed major flooding from a weekend storm that impacted thousands of homes, particularly on Detroit's east side. Overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning the city was hit with more than 6 inches of rainfall over a five-hour span.

The rust color, water officials said Wednesday, was due to a disruption in the water pipes serving the neighborhoods, causing sediment to enter the taps.