MDOT: EB I-94 not likely to reopen for another week — or more

Eastbound Interstate 94 in Dearborn and Detroit probably won't reopen for at least a week, maybe even two, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Widespread rainfall this past weekend flooded the freeway, stranded vehicles and left debris on the roadway.

On Tuesday, the department announced it reopened I-94's westbound lanes on the Detroit-Dearborn border.

But MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said Thursday it's too soon to say exactly when I-94's eastbound lanes between Michigan Avenue and Interstate 96 will open to traffic.

"It’s expected to be at least a week or two," she said. "There’s a lot of work that has to be done."

Work to reopen the stretch of freeway has been ongoing all week. State police had to tow away any vehicles left on waterlogged lanes of I-94 and crews had to remove mud and debris. The roadway must also be inspected and necessary repairs made, officials said earlier this week.

She said crews are running into some challenges. For example, she said, work under the Warren Avenue overpass is slow-going.

"Since it's under the bridge, it makes it difficult for larger equipment to be under there," she said. "We’re having to do things in smaller batches in order to not damage the bridge."

As much as 6.5 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday over Metro Detroit overwhelmed the area's water systems.

In addition, at least 28 of 140 freeway pump stations in the area lost power or had mechanical problems Saturday, flooding and shuttering some Metro Detroit freeways.

All of the area's freeways except Interstate 94 between Rotunda Drive in Dearborn and Interstate 75 on the Detroit's east side had reopened by Sunday.

