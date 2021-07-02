2 dead, 1 hurt in separate Friday shootings at Detroit restaurant, home, police say

Detroit police are investigating two separate fatal shootings reported Friday on the city's west side that left two people dead and one wounded.

In one incident, a man was fatally shot outside a Captain Jay's Fish & Chicken near McNichols and Meyers at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

The victim's bag also was stolen, according to the notice.

The suspect fled south on Meyers in a white Nissan.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. Other details were not released Friday night.

In a second incident reported around 9 p.m., two people were shot at a home on Sunderland near Seven Mile.

One victim died from their injuries. The second victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not release additional details on their identities.

One person has been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting, police said.