Detroit police probe drive-by fatal shooting of 16-year-old

Detroit — A 16-year-old was killed Saturday in an early-morning drive-by shooting, Detroit police said.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. near Linwood and West Grand Boulevard, Detroit police said. Someone in a dark-colored sedan opened fire as the victim was walking to a gas station with a group of teens.

Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said further details were not immediately available, and that the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-2260.