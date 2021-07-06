7 contenders battle for open council seat representing Detroit's east side

Detroit — A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former state lawmaker and judge and a youth mentor are among the seven east side contenders vying to fill an open seat on Detroit City Council.

The Aug. 3 primary for Detroit's District 4 includes former Detroit Free Press journalist M.L. Elrick and retired judge Virgil C. Smith as well as high school dean Toson Knight, retired social worker Ane Bomani, former Wayne County sheriff deputy Kenneth Snapp, veteran Daivon Reeder, and community advocate Latisha Johnson.

The candidates are battling to replace longtime seat holder Andre Spivey, who announced earlier this year that he will not pursue another four-year term.

The district is home to nearly 100,000 residents, historic neighborhoods like East English Village and businesses such as Ascension St. John Hospital. It also borders both Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointes.

Contenders for District 4

Elrick, an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter, has spent the last 30 years covering local, state and federal government, which he says he's willing to give up to serve his district.

"I am running for Detroit City Council to create opportunity in our neighborhoods, improve public safety, and bring accountability and restore trust in government," said Elrick, 53, a union activist, youth sports coach and board member of the East English Village Neighborhood Association.

Elrick said improving neighborhoods and ensuring opportunities for small businesses are the most pressing issue in Detroit. He envisions building a coalition of government officials, neighborhood groups, business owners, churches, nonprofits and charities to work together.

"While I believe government has a role and responsibility to provide services and solutions, I acknowledge that limited resources and, at times, the inability to reach a consensus can paralyze officials," he said. "I will solve problems in the most effective way possible, whether that is with the city's resources or by bringing people together to make a difference and improve the lives of Detroiters."

Smith formerly served as a state representative and senator and was the first Black Michigan Senate floor leader in Michigan history.

In 2001, he was appointed chief assistant prosecutor by then-Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Duggan and, in 2004, Gov. Jennifer Granholm appointed Smith to the Wayne County Third Circuit Court. He presided in the juvenile division and spent five years as chief judge until 2018.

Now retired, Smith, 74, said his top focus is strengthening families, which he believes will "strengthen Detroit."

"I intend to directly attack the root social and economic issues which keep our children from having a fighting chance," he said. "All children should see and feel a positive future for themselves."

Smith’s son, Virgil K. Smith, is advising on his father's campaign. The younger Smith served in the Michigan Legislature before serving time in the Wayne County jail for shooting at his ex-wife’s car in 2015. The elder Smith has said his son "has had his troubles" but that he's learned from the experience and has always been "committed to the people that he served."

Smith's eligibility to run for the seat was challenged in recent months by Leigh Reed-Pratt, a Detroit resident who also filed legal challenges to the eligibility of other Detroit candidates, including incumbent City Clerk Janice Winfrey and at-large Detroit City Councilwoman Janee Ayers.

Reed-Pratt filed a motion seeking to have Smith removed from the ballot on claims he was ineligible to run for public office due to his service as a visiting judge. The complaint argued that as a judge Smith's candidacy is prohibited under the Michigan Constitution.

Smith countered the allegations, saying simply that he is eligible to run.

Knight, dean of students at Western International High School, said he works to improve the lives of youth because growing up in Detroit and Highland Park with 11 siblings, "My story could have ended very differently."

The 34-year-old struggled in high school after getting involved with a crowd that led him in the wrong direction. But, he was lucky to have a mentor that helped him graduate from Oakwood University and then he earned a master's degree from the University of Michigan.

Knight started the nonprofit Caught Up, mentoring young men in the city, and previously worked for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's administration as the District 4 manager helping residents solve problems.

"It is simple, I get things done," said Knight. "Whenever someone contacts me they can expect me to work hard for them and to resolve their issues. I am young, energetic and passionate about my work, my city, and the people."

Following the historic flooding at the end of June, Knight said the city must address the infrastructure problems that caused it. If elected, he will prioritize the issues of speed bumps, code enforcement, blight, and create more opportunities for small businesses.

Bomani, a retired social worker turned community activist, leads a community group that provides positive activities for young people. For six years, he was a policy analyst and community liaison for the late former councilman Kwame Kenyatta. He previously ran for council in 2017, but didn't advance to the general election.

If elected, Bomani, 70, said he'll prioritize programs that have been defunded over the years "to address the root causes of crime and poverty, like community education, health care and homelessness."

"I'm the right candidate for District 4 with actual council experience," Bomani said. "I know the issues facing my district and will create solutions in a timely manner. I am aware that the constituents are my bosses and I will be working for residents of District 4 and not the mayor."

Snapp, a Cass Technical High School graduate and lifelong district resident, previously served as a Wayne County deputy and a teacher in the public school district.

The 25-year-old social justice advocate is the head basketball coach at Ronald Brown Academy and Davis Aerospace High School. He previously ran for mayor in 2017.

Snapp says voters should elect him because "it is time for new progressive leadership that reflects the direction that Detroit is headed in."

"We must focus on reframing our approach to ensuring safety in our district," said Snapp. "Most importantly, standing firm to uphold and create community benefits agreements."

Reeder, a community advocate, returned to Detroit after graduating from Eastern Michigan University. He then served in the United States Army as a second lieutenant for seven years. He's running to enhance public safety, rebuild the workforce and economy, introduce equitable housing and fight for environmental and climate justice.

Should he be elected, Reeder, 26, said he would work to address a lack of recreational centers throughout the district to give children a safe space and address the city's ailing infrastructure.

"I am the candidate that will always ensure that Detroiters are included in the changes made across Detroit," he said. "I will always put the people first because the people are what matter."

This is Johnson's second run for the seat after losing the general election to Spivey in 2017.

The University of Michigan finance graduate served on the executive board of the East English Village Neighborhood Association from 2007 until 2015 when she started the group MECCA (Morningside, EEV, and Cornerstone Village Community Advocates) development corporation. She's also served on the Detroit Board of Zoning Appeals.

If elected, Johnson said her priorities will be equitable development, updating the city's aging water infrastructure and provide transparency in local government.

"I have demonstrated my commitment to the community through the various organizations where I have volunteered and the programs that have been implemented through the nonprofit community development organization that I lead," according to Johnson's website. "We have assisted with reducing tax foreclosures, hosted senior and youth programs and implemented several job training programs."