Female suspect sought in July 4th shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are searching for a woman suspected of shooting and wounding another woman Sunday.

Officials have identified the suspected shooter as Artshanel Surles, 23.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a business located in the 19000 block of Van Dyke near Seven Mile on the city's east side.

Officials said an argument between the suspect and a 27-year old woman began inside the business. After, the suspect walked outside and retrieved a handgun from a red vehicle. Police allege she then fired at the victim, striking her.

The shooter got into the red vehicle, a 2009 Dodge Avenger with the license plate EKZ5378. The driver of the vehicle is unknown, police said, and the car was last seen eastbound on Seven Mile.

The incident was captured by the business' security cameras.

Police said Surles is about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has multi-colored dread locks. At the time of the shooting, she was wearing red shorts and a white tank top.

They said she is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Surles' whereabouts or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

