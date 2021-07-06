Keith Appling, held on murder charge, faces charges in separate shooting

Former Michigan State University basketball standout Keith Appling, who is being held on a murder charge in connection with the death of a Detroit man, is facing additional charges stemming from a separate shooting in Jackson, according to prosecutors.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka told The Detroit News on Tuesday that Appling has been charged with intent to do bodily harm and felony firearm in connection with a shooting at the home of his girlfriend in Jackson on May 2.

According to Jarzynka, Appling, 29, of Detroit is accused of shooting at a man who had come to the residence involving a matter of a child he shares with a woman who lives there. The man was not hit by any bullets but his car was struck during the incident which occurred around 11:30 p.m.

"The defendant came out and began firing at the victim," said Jarzynka. "The victim got in his car and left the scene. His vehicle sustained bullet holes."

Appling is due in court July 14 before Jackson County District Judge Joseph Filip.

In The Detroit case, Appling is accused of fatally shooting 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds on May 22 at a home in the 13000 block of Whitcomb on Detroit's west side.

Edmunds' wife is the first cousin of Appling's mother.

Appling is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. He has been denied bond.

His attorney, Austin Zima, asked 36th District Judge Roberta Archer Tuesday to waive Appling's appearance Tuesday during the Zoom hearing because he said Appling was in Jackson County District Court.

Archer waived Appling's appearance but not before admonishing the attorneys for not making sure that Appling would be scheduled for a video hearing and reiterating the seriousness of the charges.

Appling's girlfriend, Natalie Brooks Bannister, appeared for the hearing via video. Bannister, 28, of Jackson was charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer in connection to the May 22 shooting.

Archer set the date for a preliminary examination, which will be held in person, for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16. The hearing will determine if the cases proceed to trial.

