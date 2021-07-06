Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
A man is dead and another injured after an early Tuesday morning shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.
The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of East Eight Mile and Rex Avenue east of Gratiot, according to authorities.
Officials said someone, possibly in a white Dodge Durango, fired shots at the two male victims who were in a black Chevrolet Malibu.
They said a 21-year-old man was fatally wounded in the shooting and the second victim, also 21, was taken to a hospital where he listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
