Shooting on Detroit's east side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A man is dead and another injured after an early Tuesday morning shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the area of East Eight Mile and Rex Avenue east of Gratiot, according to authorities.

Officials said someone, possibly in a white Dodge Durango, fired shots at the two male victims who were in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

They said a 21-year-old man was fatally wounded in the shooting and the second victim, also 21, was taken to a hospital where he listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

