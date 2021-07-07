Detroit police say suspect in fatal shooting at large

Detroit — Police were looking for a reported gunman Wednesday after asking residents of a west-side neighborhood to stay inside their homes during a possible standoff after two people were shot, one fatally.

Police learned late Wednesday afternoon that the alleged gunman was not in the home. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the 17100 block of Stoepel. A 24-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old woman suffered a graze wound and was listed in stable condition, police said.

After the double shooting, the suspect fled in a vehicle, which he crashed and rolled over, interim police Chief James White said at a live-streamed press conference near the crime scene. The suspect ran about a quarter-mile back to where the shooting occurred, and was believed to have been holed up inside the house, White said.

“This appears to be a family dispute that started with some type of verbal altercation and ended up in tragic gunfire,” White said.

Officers who responded to the shooting near McNichols and Livernois rushed the victims to an area hospital, White said. A police K-9 unit tracked the suspect from the area where he crashed the vehicle to the house where the shooting occurred outside, less than a quarter-mile away, White said.

“We tracked the perpetrator to this house, and we believe that suspect is barricaded inside,” White said. “We’re going to wait him out, and do everything we can to keep him safe … we don’t want gunfire; we don’t want another tragedy.

“We have two active scenes in this area (the shooting and crash scenes), and we don’t have all the information, so we’re asking if there’s anyone out there who can assist us, please call (the Detroit Police Homicide Section at 313 596-2260),” White said.

White declined to identify the victims because he said their family had not been notified.

