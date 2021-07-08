Semi driver reports gunfire, road rage on I-75 at Dix-Toledo Hwy

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving a semi-truck on Interstate 75 early Thursday.

Officials said troopers were called at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday to southbound I-75 at Dix-Toledo Highway for a report of shots fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, the call came from a semi-truck driver who told dispatchers he was involved in a road rage incident. He also said someone in a passenger vehicle shot at his trailer, striking it multiple times. He said he didn't recognize the make or model of the vehicle.

State police said troopers shut the freeway to search evidence; it reopened about two hours later.

