EB I-94 between Michigan Avenue, I-96 reopens after June deluge

Eastbound Interstate 94 in Dearborn and Detroit is nearly all clear for traffic and reopened, an official with the Michigan Department of Transportation said Friday.

The freeway had been closed nearly two weeks between Michigan Avenue and Interstate 96 after widespread rainfall on June 25-26 flooded it, stranded dozens of vehicles and left debris on the roadway.

"Eastbound I-94 from Michigan Avenue to I-96 has reopened with the exception of the left lane under Warren Avenue," MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said. "(New) concrete (there) still has to cure until Tuesday and then all lanes will be opened."

As much as 6.5 inches of rain was dumped on Metro Detroit on June 25-26 and the deluge overwhelmed the area's infrastructure. In addition, at least 28 of 140 freeway pump stations in the area lost power or had mechanical problems, flooding and shuttering some Metro Detroit freeways.

All of the area's freeways except Interstate 94 between Rotunda Drive in Dearborn and Interstate 75 on the Detroit's east side had reopened by June 27. On June 29, MDOT reopened the westbound lanes of I-94.

