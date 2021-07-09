Man sought in Detroit fatal shooting released after surrender

A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting this week on Detroit's west side has surrendered and been released, police announced Friday.

Authorities said they had identified Parrish VanPelt, 26, as the suspect in the incident reported at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 17100 block of Stoepel.

A 24-year-old man died. A 25-year-old woman was hospitalized after suffering a graze wound.

Police initially believed the suspect was barricaded in a home after crashing his car while fleeing.

VanPelt turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, police said in a statement.

"He was questioned by our homicide detectives and released pending further investigation," the notice read. "We remain in contact with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. This is an ongoing investigation."

A police department representative told The Detroit News further details would not be released Friday night.