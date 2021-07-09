SB I-75 closed for hours as police investigate overnight shooting between SUVs

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on southbound Interstate 75 on Detroit's southwest side.

Officials said the incident happened at about 1:50 a.m. Friday on I-75 near Clark.

Troopers on patrol were traveling south on the freeway when they heard gunfire coming from behind their vehicle, according to authorities. Two sports utility vehicles then sped past the troopers in the freeway's right lane.

The troopers activated their vehicle's emergency lights and siren to execute a traffic stop, state police said; however, the drivers failed to stop and fled.

One of the vehicles, a Chevy Equinox, lost a tire and stopped at I-75 near Dearborn, authorities said.

Troopers examined the Equinox and found several bullet holes in the windshield and rear of the vehicle.

Officials said the second vehicle was last seen on I-75.

State police moved the freeway closure to I-75 at Interstate 96 during the investigation; the freeway reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

