1 dead among 6 shot in drive-by outside Detroit banquet hall

Detroit — A drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning on Detroit's east side left one man dead and five wounded, police said.

Detroit Police Department says the mass shooting took place about 2 a.m. outside the banquet hall at 9855 Chalmers, south of East Outer Drive.

Police say a person or people in a vehicle started firing at the crowd. Police recovered at least 20 shell casings at the scene, and believe there may have been a shootout, with multiple guns fired.

The man killed was in his 30s. Two other men and three women who were also shot are "expected to be OK," police tweeted.

Police are asking for more information on the shooting. Tipsters who prefer anonymity can share what they know with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.