Eastbound Interstate 96 is closed in Detroit while police investigate a shooting near Scotten on Tuesday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

A call alerted police that two cars were shooting at each other, MSP tweeted at 4:11 p.m.

Two victims, MSP said, are headed to the hospital.

The MIchigan Department of Transportation said at 4:50 p.m. that eastbound I-96 was closed at M-8/the Davison "due to an incident."