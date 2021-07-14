Belle Isle concert honors frontline worker, lives lost to pandemic

Detroit — Against a backdrop of downtown and the Detroit River, a tribute concert Wednesday honored frontline workers and the memory of those who lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

The concert was held at Sunset Point on Belle Isle. Event chair Wayne County Commissioner Monique Baker McCormick rang a bell and invited those attending to say prayers for the lost lives and for those who are helping to fight the virus.

The performance list included karaoke singers 'Mr. Jay' and Sam Burts, LaShell Renee, the Gwen Foxx Trio and Notorious. About 80 people soaked in the sounds that flowed across the river.

“This is a perfect opportunity to relax, say thanks and remember our loved ones,” said McCormick before the event.

-- Robin Buckson