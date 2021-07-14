Tips sought in fatal shooting of man, 28, on Detroit's west side

A 28-year-old man is dead after an early Wednesday morning shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

According a preliminary investigation, the victim was outside a business when two men in dark clothing approached and began shooting. The men then fled in a dark-colored vehicle traveling south on Longacre.

Officers gave aid to the victim until medics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Investigators are searching for the shooters, but don't have a description at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

