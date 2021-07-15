Detroit animal control hosting pet adoption events in July, August

Detroit — Detroit Health Department Animal Care is holding a series of adoption events this summer to find homes for cats and dogs.

All cats and dogs are vaccinated, sterilized and microchipped and there are no adoption fees, the agency said in a statement. All events will take place at Detroit Animal Care & Control, located at 7401 Chrysler Dr.

"I am calling on everyone who is considering adding a four-legged member to their family to please come to one of our events, meet the team and get to know these dogs and cats who are in need of good homes," Mark Kumpf, Director of Animal Care for the Detroit Health Department, said in the statement.

The following adoption events are planned:

Hot Dawgs & Hot Dog-n-Cats on Friday, July 23 - Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

International Cat & Kitten Day on Saturday, August 7 - Sunday, August 8 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Spooky Summer Late Night Adoption on Friday, August 13 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Spooky Summer Weekend on Saturday August 14 - Sunday, August 15 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

National Dog Day on Thursday, August 26 - Sunday, August 29 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"We have puppies and kittens, and older dogs and cats who are already trained and housebroken, waiting and hoping to meet their two-legged best friend," said Kumpf.

According to their website, Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control exists to support Detroit Animal Care and Control in the areas of volunteer management, donation solicitation and acceptance, and live release, which includes shelter intervention.

Further information is available at: (313) 244-6356.