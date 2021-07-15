Stolen Corvette crashes into cars following chase, police say

Detroit — Two suspects in a stolen Corvette are in custody Thursday after a morning police chase that led to the vehicle crashing into multiple cars, officials said.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call from OnStar at 10:10 a.m. reporting a 2021 Corvette with no license plate stolen from a dealer lot in Novi.

OnStar provided continuous updates on the vehicle's whereabouts.

The stolen vehicle was first observed near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and East Outer Driver at 10:35 a.m. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the suspects fled, police said.

The fleeing vehicle turned southbound on the Interstate 75 service drive from Warren and sideswiped a van traveling south. The car then bounced off the van and crashed into multiple parked vehicles, MSP said.

Both passengers fled on foot, but were apprehended by troopers and assisting officers from the Detroit Police Department. Both suspects are being held at the Detroit Detention Center, and an investigation is ongoing.