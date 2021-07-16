2 dead, 1 wounded in west side Detroit shooting, police say

Two people are dead and one person was injured in a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

Officers were called to a home on the 15000 block of Washburn near Wyoming and Fenkell.

They found one deceased person in the street. After entering the home, they found another deceased victim on its first floor. They also found a person with a gunshot wound in the home's basement. The injured person is expected to recover, officials said.

Police said they believe the shooting stems from a home invasion and the investigation is ongoing.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez