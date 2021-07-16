Duggan seeks to name new greenway after former mayor Dennis Archer

Mayor Mike Duggan has introduced a resolution to name the city's newest greenway after former mayor Dennis Archer.

The 1.2-mile greenway will soon span from the Detroit Riverwalk to Vernor Highway, connecting neighborhoods and proving space for recreational activity. Construction began in 2019 and is set to wrap up by the end of the year.

Archer served as mayor from 1994 to 2001 and oversaw the acquisition of land for Comerica Park, brought three casinos to the city, and persuaded the Detroit Lions to move back downtown.

"Archer deserves to be honored for what he has done for this city,” Duggan said. “Having this gem on the east side named for such a prominent eastsider is the least we can do for such a tireless advocate and champion of Detroit.”

The "Mayor Dennis W. Archer Greenway" will cost an estimated $4.9 million and was funded through federal community development block grants and road bonds, city officials said.

“I would like to thank Mayor Duggan and the City of Detroit,” Archer said. “I love this city, and to be recognized in this way is something I am incredibly proud of. This greenway, in many ways, is the continuation of the work we started two decades ago in improving the quality of life for Detroiters and bringing new life and vibrancy to our community."

The greenway will include a 10-foot wide path, new benches, improved lighting, and emergency call boxes. The path will also connect pedestrians with amenities along its route, like the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, schools, and newly improved tennis and basketball courts.

“The City is grateful for its partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy on this project, and for sharing our goal of providing better recreational opportunities to Detroiters and connecting residents to the Detroit Riverfront,” said Katy Trudeau, acting director of the Detroit Planning & Development Department. “With the completion of the new greenway on the horizon, the City is thrilled to formally name it in honor of Mayor Archer.”

