Detroit Mercy gets grant to create cybersecurity institute

Associated Press

Detroit — The Defense department has awarded a $1.12-million grant to the University of Detroit Mercy to establish a cybersecurity institute.

The regional-based cybersecurity consortium will be led by the university and include other academic institutions in southeastern Michigan. The University of Arizona will be a research partner.

Officials at the University of Detroit Mercy say the Metro-Detroit Regional Vehicle Cybersecurity Institute will be designed to expand and enhance the cybersecurity engineering workforce through an applied curriculum.

The institute will build on existing relationships with the automotive industry and government partners to provide students with valuable real-world experience, school officials said.