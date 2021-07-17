Suspect arraigned in fatal Detroit banquet hall shooting

Karen Bouffard

The Detroit News

A 30-year-old Detroit man was arraigned Saturday in connection with shootings at a Detroit banquet hall earlier this week that left one man dead and five other people with non-fatal injuries, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Saturday.

The shooting at a banquet hall in the 9850 block of Chalmers Street at about 2:02 a.m. on Tuesday resulted in the death of Lorenzo Gains, 30, and the wounding of a 26-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman, 43-year-old woman, 43-year-old man, and 46-year-old man, all of Detroit.

Samuel Spencer Tipton was arraigned in 36th District Court on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession, and seven counts of felony firearm. He was remanded to jail.

Police said earlier this week that Tipton fired a handgun, fatally striking Gains, who reportedly was an innocent bystander, and shot the others before fleeing the scene.

One or more members of the crowd fired back, striking the suspect, who drove to nearby Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe, about five miles south, police said.

Tipton was arrested by the Detroit Police Department later the same day.

No additional details were released because the case remains under investigation, according to the prosecutor's press release.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for July 26, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2.