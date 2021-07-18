Motorist grazed by bullet from another vehicle on Lodge Freeway

The Detroit News

A motorist was shot by a passenger in another car early Sunday morning on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

A 35-year-old woman from New York state suffered a grazing wound to her left wrist, said the Michigan State Police.

The reason for the shooting wasn’t known. It occurred around 12:30 a.m.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released by police, had left a bar near Puritan and Six Mile and entered the Lodge Freeway at Seven Mile, said police. The woman was driving north and moved to the right lane to pass a silver SUV, she told police.

As she passed the SUV, a passenger in the vehicle fired several shots at her, she said. The woman sped away and called police.

The woman received medical treatment from the Southfield Fire Department but declined to go to the hospital, said police.

The Michigan State Police closed the freeway so they could search the scene of the shooting. Investigators later found several bullet casings south of Eight Mile Road.

The investigation is continuing. Police asked anyone with information to call investigators at (248) 584-5740