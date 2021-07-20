Rick Wershe was an FBI informant at 14. Now he’s suing feds, Detroit police for child abuse

Richard Wershe Jr., a former FBI and Detroit police informant known as "White Boy Rick," filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing former FBI agents, ex-Detroit police officers and a former federal prosecutor of child abuse in connection with his time as an informant when he was a teen.

Former Detroit police officers William Jasper and Kevin Green, retired FBI agents Herman Groman and James Dixon, and Lynn Helland, a former U.S. Attorney who is now the executive director and general counsel of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit. The city of Detroit is also named as a defendant.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the lawsuit. Wershe and his mother are expected to attend.

In the 10-page lawsuit, Wershe candidly recounted his time as a teen informant who regularly met with FBI agents and Detroit police officers to give information on Detroit's burgeoning drug gangs.

"Had I not been an informant for the task force, I would never have gotten involved with drug gangs or criminality of any sort," Wershe claims in the lawsuit. He maintains he did not come up with the moniker "White Boy Rick" but rather it was the media that gave him the description.

The lawsuit also alleges that Wershe's time as an informant for police and the FBI led to him being shot.

"In November of 1984, there was an attempted assignation of Plaintiff whereby he was shot at point-blank range with a .357 magnum, cutting his large intestine in half and only surviving by the grace of God," reads the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for the Detroit office of the FBI declined to comment.

Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said "We have not seen the lawsuit nor the allegations..."

Retired agent Helland had no immediate comment.

Wershe was released from prison July 20, 2020, after more than three decades behind bars. He was serving a life sentence on a drug conviction when he was sentenced at age 17 in a Wayne County courtroom in 1988.

Wershe was later sent to Florida after Michigan authorities sprung him early from a state prison and released him to the Sunshine State to serve a prison sentence in connection with a car theft ring he was accused of being part of when he was being housed in a Florida prison in the federal witness protection program.

Wershe's new attorney Nabih Ayad said the FBI and Detroit police put Wershe, now 52, at risk when he became an informant.

"The government used Wershe as a child from age 14 to 16, putting him amongst gangsters, killers, drug dealers and thrust him into the world of drug trafficking, and then all turned on him to cover up the illegal and embarrassing nature of their conduct," Ayad said.

"Consequently, Wershe also holds the record as the longest-serving prisoner convicted as a juvenile on a nonhomicide offense in the State of Michigan: 32 years and 7 months; his entire adult life," said Ayad. "Wershe was shot while acting as a confidential informant for the FBI and DPD at age 15, and, outrageously, they continued to use him to infiltrate high-level drug gangs in Detroit in the 1980's after this attempted assassination."

Ayad said the Tuesday lawsuit is the first filed by Wershe.

"Wershe's story has been told in the media, multiple film documentaries, and a Hollywood movie yet, despite the public outcry as to the government's abuse of him, he has yet to receive justice," said Ayad. "For conduct that was not of his free will, but that of a minor who has been used, abused, reused, and re-abused by those that have sworn to protect and serve this country."

Groman and fellow-retired FBI agent Gregg Schwarz have spoken in the past on behalf of Wershe during his lengthy battle to be released from prison as Wershe saw other inmates convicted of drug crimes leave years earlier.

Ayad said Tuesday after the filing the suit that "Groman tried later (to help Wershe) but the damage had already been done."

Ayad said "we didn't want to include Helland but we had no way around it as he made promises to Rick. He did want to help Rick, but his hands (were) tied."

Wershe, in a 2017 interview with The Detroit News, said he's a different person than when he went into prison decades ago.

"The older you get, you have a different outlook on life and different things are important to you," said Wershe, who added at the time that he wanted to write screenplays. "Now what's important to me is going out and doing something to be proud of and make the people that stood up for me make them proud and not let them down."

Wershe is the father of three grown children and a grandfather of six. Wershe's father, Richard Wershe Sr., died while his son was in prison.

Wershe's longtime attorney, Ralph Mussili died in February at the age of 77. Musilli told The News last year that Wershe's lengthy incarceration was an "inexcusable" and unusual punishment.

"His whole life has gone by, for God's sake," Musilli said at the time. He first represented Wershe when he was 15. "That's inexcusable. It really is. He was not involved in any violence at all."

Wershe has given few interviews since being released from prison and has maintained a very low profile.

