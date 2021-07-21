Events, social media campaign by city of Detroit aim to celebrate, educate

Detroit — Events that celebrate Black culture and examine issues impacting the Black community will be featured this summer by the Detroit Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department.

The department is working hosting a series of virtual panel discussions through August as part of “Freedom Summer.” The series Changing the Narrative will address issues of equity, wealth and justice.

“In this year’s Changing the Narrative series, please join us in continuing to celebrate Black history and resistance while also discussing what is being done and still needed to dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and create true equity," said Kim Rustem, director of civil rights, inclusion and opportunity for Detroit.

The virtual conversations will be livestreamed from the department’s Facebook page. The schedule (all times 4 p.m.):

Wednesday: What is Equity with the City of Detroit Equity Council

Friday: A day of Celebration in Spirit Plaza featuring music, art, food trucks and cultural activities with Dr. Darius from WJLB, DJ Righteous, 313 Live Experience, Detroit Opera House, Spoken Word Artist, Dillon Brown, The Lobster Food Truck, Snobiz (snow cone truck), Curbside, The Smoothie Bus

Aug. 4: The Power of Policy with Kim Rustem and Megan Moslimani

Aug. 18: Equity vs. Equality with Anika Goss, Lauren Hood, Dana Williams, Derrick Edwards.

The department also is encouraging participation in its #WhatisFreeDom campaign.

The social media campaign suggests two ways to participate:

Record a 30-40 second video stating: What freedom means to you. Upload the video to your social media platforms with the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom?

Post a picture and in the caption share what freedom means to you. Be sure to include the hashtag #WhatisFreeDom?

Content can be shared on Twitter: @crio_detroit; Instagram: @detroitcivilrights or Facebook: @criodepartment

For additional information, visit detroitmi.gov/CRIO.