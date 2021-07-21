FEMA teams deploy to flood-damaged homes in Wayne and Washtenaw counties

Detroit — Disaster assistance teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency began door-to-door visits Wednesday across Wayne and Washtenaw counties to register residents hit hard by June flooding for potential assistance.

FEMA officials began the day in the city's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood on the east side. Teams will continue to work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the impacted areas over the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, FEMA teams intend to visit 800 homes to assess conditions and take information from homeowners with flood-damaged properties. Rainstorms June 25-26 dumped six inches of rain in Detroit over a five-hour span. Thousands of residents in the city's east side, nearby Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, and sections of the Grosse Pointe communities experienced basement backups.

The FEMA teams arrived days after after President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration Thursday for Michigan at the request of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer has estimated that as many as 68,000 applicants might be eligible for about $180 million in federal individual or household assistance based on preliminary assessments. She told FEMA that "almost none" of the affected households have insurance that would cover typical flood damage.

"We are here to support the state, county and the cities to help out with things that they don't have the manpower to do," said Tom Hardy, an intergovernmental affairs officer for FEMA.

Hardy said FEMA will be here on the ground for at least a month and that most officials stay "until we're not needed anymore."

The canvassing process will continue until FEMA teams go to “all the areas that were hit,” added Marty Moore, a FEMA task force leader. FEMA officers rely on local officials to notify them if there are neighborhoods or areas that have not been vetted yet, Moore added.

The period for agents to register residents for the assistance process continues for 60 days after Biden's declaration was signed by.

The process after registration involves an inspector reaching out to the resident to further discuss the damage. Then FEMA will check if the owner’s insurance will cover damages. If not, they will notify local organizations to assist.

After that, the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Assistance program might offer a loan. If residents have challenges obtaining a loan they could then be directed back to FEMA for a grant, according to Sandy Jasmund, external affairs officer for FEMA.

"We want to make sure that anyone that was living in Wayne County or Washtenaw is aware that they are able to apply for FEMA assistance if they're eligible," Jasmund said.