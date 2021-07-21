Woman dead, man injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a double shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victims were traveling near Heyden Street and Wadsworth near Plymouth and Evergreen when the shooting happened, officials said.

Police said after they were shot, the man driving the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree.

After the crash, the female passenger exited the vehicle but collapsed on Stout Street.

Detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez