State police investigate possible shooting on I-96 near Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police Friday are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 96 near the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

They said troopers were called at about 8:30 a.m. to the westbound I-96 local/express ramp near the Southfield Freeway for a reported possible shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers found the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling on the ramp when his front passenger window was blown out by something.

Detectives called for the investigation examined the Charger and evidence from the scene.

They said they believed a rock struck the window or the driver may have shot out of the vehicle himself.

The driver has a valid pistol license and had his weapon on him, officials said. State police took the weapon as evidence and sent it to a crime lab for analysis.

Troopers swept the freeway and did not find any glass or evidence where the driver described the incident occurred, authorities said.

