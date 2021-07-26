1 critical, 6 others wounded in shooting Sunday at vigil on Detroit's west side

The Detroit News

One person is in critical condition and six others are injured after someone fired into a crowd that gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday night on Detroit's west side, according to media reports.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the area of Six Mile and Asbury Park east of the Southfield Freeway, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

About 100 had gathered at the location for the vigil to honor a man who was killed Friday while riding an ATV after a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle.

During the vigil, witnesses said a lime green Camaro drove by the crowd and someone inside the vehicle opened fire on those in attendance, according to reports. Police are looking for the vehicle as well as a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was seen speeding away from the scene.

"We found a number of different shell casings in the area, so it's possible there was some return fire," interim Detroit Police Chief James White said in TV interviews Sunday near where the shooting happened. "We just don't know enough right now, but we're in the process of looking and finding out."

White said there is a Green Light location near where the shooting happened and investigators will be reviewing security camera footage for clues.

The interim chief also said the Camaro may have some damage to its side if someone in the crowd returned fire.