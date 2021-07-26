4 injured, MSP canine killed in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit, police say

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured and his canine partner died on Sunday following a car crash in Detroit that injured three others, police said.

The trooper was hurt and his dog, Rex, was killed at about 1:05 a.m. when a motorist crashed into a MSP vehicle that was positioned on the southbound Lodge Freeway to block traffic after the road flooded, MSP reported on Twitter. The driver's vehicle burst into flames in the crash, the tweet said.

Three people in the vehicle were seriously injured. One person was not expected to survive, MSP said.

The trooper, who had leg injuries from the crash, has been released from the hospital.

The freeway had been closed for several hours when police said a motorist hit the trooper's Tahoe. The driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The trooper alerted the agency that his vehicle had been hit and that the driver's vehicle was in flames. The Detroit Fire Department arrived to treat the injured motorists.

The suspect and passengers were taken to the hospital, where the suspect underwent surgery for his leg and hip, officials said. One passenger in the emergency room was listed in stable condition.

Rex was taken to BluePearl Animal hospital in Southfield for severe spine and leg injuries. He later died due to his injuries.

Rex, a member of the Metro South Post, was "known for his determination in searching for suspects and articles."

"He was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post," MSP tweeted.