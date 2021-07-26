Argument led to fatal shooting on Detroit porch, prosecutors say

A 32-year-old Detroit man was charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week on the city's west side, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Bryce Ricardo-Marcell Jester was arrested the day after the incident, which was reported at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 19600 block of Revere. Officers found a 56-year-old man, identified as Carlton Grenlee, wounded on the front porch, authorities said.

"It is alleged that a verbal altercation escalated, and defendant Jester fired a handgun, fatally wounding the victim," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court on one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearm.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 4. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 11.