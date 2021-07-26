86% of WSU community vaccinated against COVID-19, survey finds

As Wayne State University prepares for fall semester, a new survey is showing that 86% of the community is vaccinated against COVID-19, including 96% of faculty.

Among the students, 81% of undergraduates and 91% of graduates reported being fully vaccinated in the anonymous online survey conducted by the university.

WSU President M. Roy Wilson said the results "will help protect those who live in close proximity to each other" as students prepare to move back to campus the last week of August before classes begin Sept. 1.

"It will also help us prevent spread of the virus on our campus while allowing students to interact and engage face to face — a vital part of the college experience," Wilson said in a letter to the campus community.

The survey comes as colleges and universities are gearing up for students to return to campus, the Delta variant of the virus is spreading among those who are unvaccinated and after colleges were hotbeds for the virus’ spread last fall.

Among those not likely to get vaccinated, the WSU survey found, included 8.9% of students and 4.9% of employees. Undergraduate students represented the largest segment of those who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

WSU's survey was conducted twice; in May and a second time between July 7 through July 16.

Those who responded included 9,106 people, a 29.5% response rate out of the 30,853 members of the campus community. There were 23,052 students enrolled during winter semester.

In April, Wayne State offered students a $10 credit to use toward a meal on or off campus as an incentive to get vaccinated.

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Oakland University are mandating vaccines for students who living on campus. UM-Dearborn has announced tougher rules: students, faculty and staff returning for the fall semester must either provide documentation that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine or evidence of a weekly negative PCR test.

UM also is giving away prizes to those who report their vaccination status.

