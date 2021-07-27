Detroit Councilman Andre Spivey to be indicted on alleged bribery, his lawyer says

Detroit — City Councilman André L. Spivey is expecting to be indicted on bribery charges, his attorney said Tuesday.

Elliott Hall, Spivey's Detroit-based attorney, told The Detroit News he expects an indictment could be filed by the United States Attorney's Office as early as Tuesday afternoon.

"We're not sure at this point but we think it's a one-count indictment for bribery as a public official," Hall said. "Mr. Spivey did nothing in his official capacity as a city councilperson that they're claiming he's received."

Hall said he's expecting the indictment will detail a $1,000 bribe that Spivey allegedly received from an undercover informant. Meanwhile, the lawyer added, Spivey has been cooperating with the U.S. Attorney's Office and other authorities for the past 15 months "trying to resolve it."

Spivey did not attend Detroit City Council's virtual formal session on Tuesday. Hall said the councilman is out of town at his daughter's baseball tournament. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Officials with the FBI office in Detroit declined to comment Tuesday and deferred to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which is responsible for filing charges. U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Gina Balaya couldn't be reached Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, court spokesman David Ashenfelter said.

The allegations involving Spivey come after indicted Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland resigned this spring after he pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in office.

Leland was sentenced in June to two and a half years probation on the state charge.

The 38-year-old Democrat was accused of agreeing to accept $15,000 in cash and free car repairs from a Detroit businessman in exchange for his vote on a controversial land deal.

The state case came after Leland when he was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2018 on bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery stemming from the allegations. The federal case against Leland was dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Leland was the highest-ranking Detroit politician to be charged with a federal crime since former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was indicted a decade ago and subsequently sentenced to 28 years in federal prison. Kilpatrick was released in January after former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. He served seven years.

Hall said Tuesday that Spivey has not resigned his seat on council.

"They (federal authorities) might require him to but since council isn't scheduled to reconvene until after Labor Day, we're trying to keep him in to finish his term," Hall said.

Spivey is among a handful of incumbent council members who announced earlier this year that they would not be seeking another four-year term in the 2021 election. President Brenda Jones and member Raquel Castañeda-López also aren't seeking reelection in the Aug. 3 primary.

The Detroit native and Cass Technical High School graduate, was first elected citywide in November 2009. He was subsequently reelected to serve the east side district in 2013 and 2017.

Prior to his time on the council, Spivey was appointed by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm to serve on the Detroit School Board Transition Team. Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano also appointed him to serve on the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Wayne County Economic Development Corporation.

The Aug. 3 primary race for Detroit's District 4 includes former Detroit Free Press journalist M.L. Elrick and retired judge Virgil C. Smith as well as high school dean Toson Knight, retired social worker Ane Bomani, former Wayne County sheriff deputy Kenneth Snapp, veteran Daivon Reeder, and community advocate Latisha Johnson.

