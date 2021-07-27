U.S. Customs agents seize more than a ton of pot from Canada at Detroit facility

The Detroit News

Detroit — More than a ton of marijuana has been seized by federal agents in Detroit.

About 2,583 pounds of pot was found Wednesday packed among pallets during an inspection of a tractor trailer at the Fort Street Cargo Facility southwest of downtown, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

The truck had entered Detroit from Canada via the Ambassador Bridge and was sent to a secondary inspection area at the facility. Its manifest listed aluminum caps as cargo.

Results of an X-ray scan were inconsistent with what the truck was listed as transporting, the agency said.

The Detroit Field Office, which covers all ports of entry throughout Michigan, says it has experienced a surge in contraband since essential travel restrictions were enacted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While vaccinated Americans will once again be permitted to cross into Canada for non-essential travel Aug. 9, non-essential travel from Canada into the U.S. remains banned through at least Aug. 21. U.S. officials have given no word on when that ban will be lifted.