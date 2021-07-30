Driver sought in west Detroit hit-and-run that injured biker

Detroit police are working to finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run this week on the city’s west side that left a biker injured.

The 29-year-old victim was riding a mini-bike east near the 17600 block of W. Seven Mile at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with a dark Chevrolet SUV turning north onto Archdale, investigators said in a statement.

After the accident, the driver briefly got out of the vehicle before driving off, according to the release.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.