Detroit man charged with abducting girl, killing 2 men

A Detroit man accused of kidnapping a 5-year-old girl has been charged with killing two men, one of them the child's father.

Dangelo Cash Clemons, 30, was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on one count of felony murder, one count of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the fatal shootings of Larry Brown, 23, and Colby Millsap, 44, also of Detroit. On July 3, the defendant was charged with abducting the girl, Millsap’s daughter.

Officers responding to a child endangerment call about 10:25 p.m. June 30 found Brown and Millsap shot in Millsap's home near the area of Schaefer Highway and Capitol.

Authorities allege Clemons fatally shot the men, then abducted the child, taking her to the residence next door.

“The charges in this case are the result of a month of coordinated, consistent work between my office and police agencies,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “The allegations in this case are brutal and tragic, but the only silver lining is that the child involved here was able to signal for help and was found alive. “

Clemons is scheduled for a probable cause conference Aug. 20 and a preliminary examination Aug. 27, both before Judge Roberta Archer in 36th District Court.