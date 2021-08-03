Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to be cashless after reopening Aug. 9

The Detroit News

When the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel reopens next week, you'll need proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a form of payment that isn't cash to cross into Canada.

The underwater crossing's operator said Tuesday that when the tunnel starts handling traffic Aug. 9, cash won't be accepted on the Detroit side of the border.

Instead, travelers can use credit cards, debit cards or mobile payments, or sign up for a Nexpress account, which allows users to load payment ahead of time and receive a toll discount on each trip.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we navigated this global pandemic together,” said Neal Belitsky, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel president. “We are happy to announce that we are reopening border travel to Canada through the tunnel to vaccinated, nonessential travel, and we will be working with our partners in the U.S. and Canadian governments to ensure a safe return to service.”

While vaccinated Americans will once again be permitted to cross into Canada for non-essential travel Aug. 9, non-essential travel from Canada to the U.S. remains banned through at least Aug. 21. American officials have given no word on when that ban will be lifted.