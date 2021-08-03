Wayne State to require vaccinations for fall return to campus

Wayne State University will require everyone on campus to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall and must provide proof by Aug. 30 to be allowed on campus or face consequences, President M. Roy Wilson announced Tuesday.

The university will also require masks indoors at least through Sept. 15 amid a surge of cases linked to the delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.

"As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, we are today revising our campus response to respond to emerging evidence and local data," Wilson wrote to the campus community. "To best protect the health and safety of our campus community, Wayne State will require all students, faculty and staff who plan to be on campus during the fall semester to receive their COVID-19 vaccination."

Wilson noted that COVID-19 cases are increasing across the nation and positivity rates locally have grown recently from 2.4 to 3.3 percent.

"The latest data regarding the delta variant is concerning," Wilson wrote. "This variant spreads more easily and may be transmitted by vaccinated individuals with rare breakthrough cases. Thankfully, the data also show that vaccines continue to be highly effective, particularly in protecting against serious illness, hospitalization and death."

WSU joins a growing number of Michigan colleges and universities, including the Michigan and Michigan State, that are requiring vaccinations for their communities amid fears of the delta variant.

Wayne State students can submit proof of vaccination online, or submit a waiver request.

Wilson said that those who violated the mandate would face repercussions but it was not immediately clear what those would be.

"Full vaccination of our campus community will eventually eliminate the need for masks and allow a renewed sense of normalcy in our interactions," Wilson wrote.

He added that beginning Tuesday through Sept. 15, masks will be required of everyone indoors until the university is more confident of overall vaccination status.

"At that point, we will revisit the mask requirement, and hopefully eliminate it," Wilson said. "Of course, masks will not be required if you are working alone in your office. We recognize that this is inconvenient, but it is temporary and, more important, safe."

The decision came one week after WSU had issued a mandate for all student living in campus housing to be vaccinated against the virus.

Wayne State will continue to have university-sanctioned activities, Wilson added, but plans will be required to have approval by the Campus Health Committee.

Visitors will also have to fill out screening form, and anyone who are unvaccinated will not be allowed on campus.

Laurie Lauzon Clabo, WSU's campus chief health and wellness officer, said WSU has been watching the coronavirus cases statewide and locally, which are increasing.

"It is pointing in the wrong direction," said Clabo, who is also dean of the College of Nursing. "Our way out of the pandemic is a vaccinated population. We feel like we have to act in the best interests of our faculty students and staff to keep them safe."