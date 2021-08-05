Man and woman charged in shooting death of woman, 55, in Detroit

A man and woman have been charged in the homicide of a 55-year-old woman, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Oscar DeAngelo Smith, 31, and Temmika Burgess, 41, , both Detroit residents, are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Michelle O’Neal, also of Detroit. The victim was acquainted with Smith and Burgess, officials say.

O'Neal's body was found around 5 p.m. July 12 by Detroit police officers who were dispatched to the intersection of Hyde and Helen in the city. Officers located Smith's body in a wooded area nearby with a gunshot wound to the head.

The prosecutor alleges Smith and Burgess shot O'Neal and took her body to the wooded area before fleeing the scene. They were arrested Monday.

Smith is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm. Burgess is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony firearm, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree arson.

Smith and Burgess are expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.