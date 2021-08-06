Detroit tunnel, bridge traffic backs up as Canadian border workers slow crossings

Thousands of Canada Border Services Agency employeesstarted a "work-to-rule" action Friday, slowing the passage of traffic across the border as their worker unions negotiate with the Canadian government.

Commercial truck drivers waiting to cross the Ambassador Bridge into Windsor on Friday morning were waiting almost an hour, according to a Candian border wait time system. There was no delay for regular traffic flow, although the border is not open yet for most travelers.

The Detroit to Windsor tunnel was backed up about 15 minutes for all drivers, the wait time system states.

Commercial traffic is delayed 1.5 hours at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, according to the Canadian wait time system.

The unions representing border services workers spent Thursday night into Friday morning negotiating with the Canadian government over contracts, union officials said in a Friday statement. Workers have been without a contract for three years and negotiations had stalled.

"We've continued to serve Canadians throughout the pandemic – keeping our borders safe, screening travelers for COVID-19 and clearing vital vaccine shipments," Mark Weber, Customs and Immigration Union national president, said earlier this week. "Now it's time for the government to step up for [border services agency] employees."

The work slowdown will take place at all Canadian airports, border crossings, commercial shipping ports and postal facilities.

The work action comes ahead of the government's plans to reopen the border to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday following a 17-month COVID-induced closure.

A border slowdown risks undercutting any economic boost Canadian border economies such as Windsor and Sarnia could reap from renewed tourism by vaccinated Americans. It also threatens to snarl cross-border freight traffic, deepening further supply chain woes already weighing on auto industry production.

