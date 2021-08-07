Belle Isle Art Fair anchors annual Neighborhoods Day in Detroit

Detroit — Holly Morris of Trenton bought a hand-painted denim vest with a lime green peace sign on the back at the Belle Isle Art Fair Saturday, and people were asking the artist about it for hours afterward.

Where did you get that? — which made a simple $50 article of clothing a fitting illustration of the purpose of ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day.

"I go to a lot of art shows," said Morris, a retired flight attendant. "This is one of the best."

It's also one of the more unique, and not just because the Scott Fountain is burbling in the background and freighters are going past on the water. It's the centerpiece of more than 150 events tied to the 15th annual Neighborhoods Day, designed as both a celebration of what's good in the city and a reminder that cool and uplifting things are in plain sight 365 days a year.

Block clubs held gatherings Saturday. Kids swung golf clubs at Rouge Park. Debris was cleared, weeds were pulled, food and school supplies were distributed, bouncy houses were inflated. In front of Coleman Young International Airport, where that institution's fan club gathered, paper airplanes soared.

"We think there's something universal about getting together. Sharing. Bringing each other up," said ARISE executive director Luther Keith. His organization serves as a clearinghouse and a connector, linking neighborhoods and nudging aside barriers.

He sees Neighborhoods Day as an antidote to the factions and fractures that seem important on cable news but don't matter in day-to-day encounters between real people.

"Black and white, different religions — one on one, no one cares about that," Keith said.

They care, rather, about a vest personally paint-splattered by Lorissa Howard.

Howard creates clothing, handbags and jewelry under the name All About Denim Detroit. She has been known to pull her raw materials off the backs of house guests; at this point, she said, she'll tell a friend, "I like your jeans," and the response will be, "Don't even think about it!"

The bad news she had to dispense Saturday is that her works are all one of a kind, and Morris was wearing the only vest. The good news is that the art fair returns from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and she'll bring more options.

A 1960s Lincoln Continental, a DeLorean and a few other classic cars sat parked near the entrance early Saturday, art of a different kind. Toward the back, a man in a bucket hat with a nicely stuffed tip jar set up an elaborate drum kit and played "The Girl from Ipanema" to a backing track.

When he left, a talented teenager named Kym Brady began playing violin. She billed herself as the Urban Violinist, and her 5-gallon plastic tip bottle featured a scannable QR code for anyone who cared to donate with Cash App.

While musicians accepted donations, assorted dogs accepted scratches and head-rubs. Corn dogs were available, with scratching unlikely, at a stand that also sold funnel cakes because it wouldn't be summertime in Michigan without them. The accompanying deep-fried Twinkies were a bonus.

Artist Melissa Woods of Toledo works with anodized aluminum wire in an array of colors. Before Mardi Gras every year, she said, she goes to New Orleans and sells masks by the floatload.

Near the bank of the Detroit River, she mostly sold jewelry. Morris, wearing her denim vest, bought a black and silver ring.

Shortly afterward, the vest caught the eye of Jackie Laskowski, a human resources director from Dearborn who grew up in Detroit and used to come to Belle Isle with her father every weekend.

"I followed the lady, and finally asked her: Where can I find that?" Laskowski said.

It turned out she couldn't, but she planned to order one. Amy Grech of Warren, fortuitously, found what she was looking for on site, or at least what she couldn't resist — a denim bag and denim-covered journal.

"This is what I do on Saturdays. I go to art shows," said Grech, an office manager. "It's my favorite part of summer."

Mark Loeb, the fair's director, said Belle Isle is the most relaxed of the half-dozen art events he manages every year. With freighters slipping past in the background, "people take a little bit of Belle Isle with them."

It's important to showcase art in the city and inspire the next generation of artists, he said, and it's equally important to remind people that good and creative things already abound.

That's assuming they don't know that going in.

Attorney Andrea Bailey of Lathrup Village, retired from the state attorney general's office, bought a tie-dyed indigo top at a booth full of handmade clothing. She was wearing earrings and a ring from the annual art fair in Palmer Park.

"I don't need to be reminded," she said, and with that, she headed home — close to Detroit, on the map and in her heart.

