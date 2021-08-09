NB M-10 closed at M-8 as state police investigate report of shooting

The Detroit News

Northbound M-10, the Lodge Freeway, is closed at M-8, Davison Freeway, as Michigan State Police investigate after a man reported another driver fired shots at his vehicle as he drove.

The Southfield resident told troopers as he was northbound on the Lodge near Livernois, a man in a black Ford pulled alongside him and began yelling. The man in the Ford then pulled out a gun and fired shots into the Southfield driver's passenger door and sped off, he told troopers.

He continued home and called police. Troopers dispatched to his home found bullet holes in his vehicle, they said. The driver told them no road rage or issues occurred between the men before the shots were fired.

Investigators closed the freeway at about 5:30 a.m. to look for evidence, including shell casings.