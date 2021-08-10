3 in critical condition after shooting, fight at west side Detroit motel

Detroit — Three men are listed in critical condition after a fight and shooting early Tuesday morning at a motel on the city's west side, police said.

Detroit police officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. at a motel in the area of West Grand River and Lenore.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 28-year-old man got into an argument with his 27-year-old girlfriend at the motel. After the fight, the woman called her two brothers, ages 24 and 21.

As the two men arrived in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, her boyfriend fired a gun into the air, police said.

The pickup's driver then allegedly used his vehicle to physically pin the boyfriend against one of the motel's walls. The boyfriend then fired his gun at the truck, striking one of the occupants, officials said.

Investigators said the driver backed the truck up, the two men inside exited the truck and assaulted the boyfriend, who continued to fire his weapon at the pair. One of the rounds struck the other brother.

The two men managed to wrest the gun away from the boyfriend and one of the brothers used it to shoot the boyfriend, according to authorities.

Afterward, the two brothers got into another vehicle and started to drive to a hospital. However, they crashed the vehicle into a Southfield police vehicle the area of Eight Mile and Greenfield.

Officials said they had no other information about the incident at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez