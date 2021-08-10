Former Detroit council president Charles Pugh granted parole

Detroit — Former Detroit City Council President Charles Pugh, who pleaded guilty to allegations of sexual misconduct in 2016, has been granted parole and will be released from prison in December, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed.

Deadline Detroit first reported the news.

Chris Gautz, spokesman for the corrections department, said Pugh will be released "on or near" Dec. 22, his earliest release date.

Upon release, Pugh will be on a GPS tether for at least for first six months, and will spend two years on parole. The former politician and Fox 2 Detroit personality turned 50 last week.

Pugh will register as a lifetime sex offender.

He is barred from any contact with minor children without permission, Gautz said.

More:Pugh gets 5 1/2 to 15 years in prison in plea deal

Pugh pleaded guilty in October 2016 to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault with a victim between 13 and 15 years old, according to Wayne Circuit Court records.

He was sentenced to 5.5 to 15-years in prison on both counts, with the sentences running concurrently. Dec. 22 is Pugh's earliest eligibility, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records. Pugh still owes about $300 in fees to the court.

Pugh previously told The Detroit News, via email, that he "will live a quite different life once I come home," but could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Pugh was elected to the Detroit City Council in 2009 but left in 2013 under a cloud of suspicion about inappropriate relationships with young boys. He dropped out of sight from Detroiters and his position as the council president and surfaced soon after in New York City, where he was working as a waiter.

The former councilman was brought back to Detroit by authorities in June 2016 after being charged by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy for having sex with the 14-year-old from 2003-2005. Prosecutors said Pugh enticed and groomed the boy for an illicit sexual relationship.

Pugh met the 14-year-old in June 2003, when the teen was at the news station performing with a theater group. The teen asked Pugh about an internship and they exchanged numbers. Though the teen never worked an internship for Fox 2, Pugh kept in contact and authorities said he began inviting the boy to his Detroit apartment that summer as they communicated via phone and text messages.

Wayne County prosecutors said that the inappropriate sexual contact began that September and continued through next May.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Pugh is assigned to Bellamy Correctional Facility, a high-security facility in Ionia. Bellamy hosts Michigan's sex offender program.

